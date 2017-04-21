4 men remain on the run after Macy's smash and grab

Four men are still on the run after they robbed Macy's at Oak Court Mall Friday.

Police said four men entered Macy's, smashed a jewelry case with a hammer, and made off with several bracelets.

The men got away in a 4-door blue Chevy Impala.

No injuries have been reported.

WMC Action News 5 has crews on the scene working to learn more.

