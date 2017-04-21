4 men remain on the run after Macy's smash and grab - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Four men are still on the run after they robbed Macy's at Oak Court Mall Friday.

Police said four men entered Macy's, smashed a jewelry case with a hammer, and made off with several bracelets.

The men got away in a 4-door blue Chevy Impala.

No injuries have been reported.

