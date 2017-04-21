Dedication event to be held for families of overdose victims

In 2016, 130 people died of drug overdoses in Memphis – that's 130 families struggling through the loss of a loved one and untold tidal waves of grief.

Artist Emily Harvey created “The Phone of the Spirit” as a place where people can take their grief and perhaps say the things that were left unsaid.

Harvey lost her boyfriend to an accidental overdose in 2015.

"...So it's not a working phone,” Harvey explained. “It's more of a symbol of communication with lost loved ones. So it's a place for people to come and grieve or pray or meditate and just feel connected to loved ones again."

"The Phone of the Spirit" will be dedicated at St. John's United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

There is also a guest book and recovery resources inside the phone booth located on the campus of the St. John's United Methodist at Peabody and Bellevue in Midtown.

