Person wanted for stealing car with toddler inside

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for stealing a car with a toddler inside in Hickory Hill.

The auto theft happened in the 5900 block of Winchester Road, near AutoZone.

A woman told officers she stepped away from her white 2001 Nissan Maxima, and she came back, her vehicle was gone with her 1-year-old daughter still in the back seat. She told officers she left her keys in the ignition.

Police said the suspect got in the car and drove away. Not long after, officers were flagged down in front of Hickory Ridge Mall because someone left a child sitting alone in a child safety seat.

The toddler was checked for injuries.

Officers gave the mother a citation for reckless endangerment, leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle and unattended vehicle.

Police still have not found the car. No arrests have been made.

MPD reminds everyone to “stop leaving vehicles running and unattended. It is illegal and only allows criminals easy access to steal a vehicle. Especially, do not leave a child unattended in a vehicle.

