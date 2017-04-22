Woman arrested, charged after driving drunk with 4 children in vehicle

A woman was arrested and charged after police said she was driving while under the influence with four children in the car in North Memphis.

An officer in the area noticed a white Jeep Cherokee make a u-turn in front of him in the area of Dunlap Street and Jackson Avenue. The officer decided to follow vehicle because the u-turn was suspicious.

The vehicle continued down the street with the lights off, according to police.

The vehicle stopped at a light, but did not move after the light turned green. The officer then pulled the vehicle over.

When the officer asked the driver, identified as 49-year-old Christine Brown, if she had a driver’s license, she was unable to provide the officer with one.

The officer then looked Brown up by her social security number, which showed that her driver’s license was suspended.

Investigators said Brown’s speech was slurred. When the officer asked her to get out of the vehicle, Brown was unsteady and her eyes were glossy.

The officer asked Brown if she had been drinking, and she said she had a drink earlier, according to the police report.

Four children were in the vehicle with Brown – two girls, 11 and 12, and two boys, 9 and 12. The children were unharmed.

The owner of the vehicle came to the scene and told officers that Brown did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

Brown was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI/child accompaniment with child under 18 (four counts), public intoxication, reckless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, speeding and headlight required.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.