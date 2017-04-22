Man shot while driving down Getwell Rd.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while down Getwell Road early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Getwell Road just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim told officers that he and his friend were driving down Getwell Road when at least three bullets flew through his vehicle door. He said he did not see which direction the bullets came from.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later downgraded to non-critical condition. The second person in the vehicle was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

