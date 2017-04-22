Man shot while lying in bed in Frayser

A man is in critical condition after he was shot while lying in bed in his Frayser home, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

The victim told officers that he heard gunshots and realized he’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers noticed several pieces of drug paraphernalia, codeine syrup, marijuana and a gun near the victim’s bed.

More officers arrived on the scene and found more drug paraphernalia.

No arrests have been made.

