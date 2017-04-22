SCSO searching for missing man with multiple illnesses

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for a 44-year-old man with multiple illnesses.

Deputies said Doa M. Do, 44, went missing from the South East Shelby County area on Saturday.

Do has a scar on his abdomen. He is said to have been diagnosed with depression, bi polar disorder and schizophrenia.

SCSO said Do missed his last dose of medication.

Deputies do not have a clothing description for Do, but they believe he may be barefoot.

Do speaks very little English.

If you see him, or know his whereabouts, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

