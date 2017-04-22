MFD puts out early morning fire at Elvis Presley's first home

Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at Elvis Presley’s first home early Saturday morning.More >>
A Good Samaritan stepped up to help a 10-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car earlier this week.More >>
A woman was arrested and charged after police said she was driving while under the influence with four children in the car in North Memphis.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot while lying in bed in his Frayser home, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for a 44-year-old man with multiple illnesses.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
