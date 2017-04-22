MFD puts out early morning fire at Elvis Presley's former home

Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at one of Elvis Presley’s former homes early Saturday morning.

The Audubon Drive home caught on fire just after 7:30 a.m.

MFD said heavy smoke filled the home. The fire was out just before 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire was a wall receptacle in the living room/dining room area.

