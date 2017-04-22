Good Samaritan drives 10-year-old shooting victim to hospital

A Good Samaritan stepped up to help a 10-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car earlier this week.

Tristan Dorsey said he was driving home from work Thursday night when he saw a woman begging for aid. He then saw two little girls and the injured boy.



“She ran to me and asked me to help her,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey is a father of four and said his instincts quickly kicked in. He said he knew he had to help.

“He was bleeding very bad,” Dorsey said.



The woman told Memphis police she was driving near The Abington Apartments on Prince Rupert Lane in Raleigh when she heard a shot and then her back window shattered. The children were all sitting in the back seat.



The woman drove into the apartment complex to check on the kids.



“He was slouched down, and he had blood coming from the back of his head, all down his jacket and T-shirt,” Dorsey said.



Dorsey said he knew they couldn’t wait for an ambulance, so he put the boy in his truck and took off toward Methodist North Hospital.



“I need to hurry up and get this baby to the hospital,” Dorsey said.



Dorsey said he’s talked to the family since the incident and learned the little boy had surgery, but is doing better.



“I’m not going to put myself on a pedestal because there is so much that needs to be done in this city,” Dorsey said. “The violence in Memphis is crazy.”



Dorsey also said he had plans to visit the little boy in the hospital Saturday afternoon.



