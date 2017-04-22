Former Shelby Co. caretaker charged with abusing patient

A former Shelby County caretaker has been indicted on charges of adult abuse, neglect and exploitation, according to the TBI.

Investigators say Jeremiah Chatham physically assaulted the victim who resides in a supported-living home in Cordova on Sept. 24, 2016

Chatham, who is no longer employed as a caretaker, is being held on $30,000 bond.

