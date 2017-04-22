Memphis senator holds healthcare town hall

Questions over healthcare in Tennessee were hot topics at an Affordable Care Act town hall held by State Senator Lee Harris.

That question and answer session took place Saturday morning at New Sardis Baptist Church on Holmes Road.

Many wondered what the future of healthcare in America and here in Tennessee will bring.

Sen. Harris said since Republicans did not repeal or replace the ACA, it is still the law of the land.

He says with that comes an opportunity for Tennessee to expand Tenncare by tapping into federal funds.

“The ACA is still in place and those federal funds are still available for draw down – for Tennesseans who don't have healthcare right now,” Sen. Harris said.

Sen. Harris said an expansion of Tenncare could offer healthcare to 300,000 Tennesseans and expects some debate over it in the coming weeks in Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.