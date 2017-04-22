High 5: Eagle Scout candidate creates little library

We are sending a HIGH 5 to an Eagle Scout candidate and son of a Memphis police officer!

Colby Powell, 17, put a little free library outside the Mt. Moriah Precinct as part of his final project to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout for Boy Scout Troop 75.

He even braved the rain to do it!

Colby got the idea from his mom Susan Kirkland, who is a Memphis police officer.

Kirkland says when she was at the Mt. Moriah Precinct, kids often didn’t have much to do while their parents were inside filling out reports or taking care of other business.

Colby says it feels good to give back, and his mom says it makes her feel good too because Mt Moriah is where she started with MPD.

“It makes me feel very good, yes it really does, how it benefits everybody else and just everyone involved and the good feeling it gives everybody,” Colby said. “That pleases me and that’s enough for me to want to give back.”

“I did all my training here, this is my home bid, this is where I will always come back to, this is where it started with me,” Kirkland said.

Colby will graduate from White Station High School in a few weeks, and he has plans to attend UT Chattanooga in the fall.

