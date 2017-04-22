High 5: Eagle Scout creates little library

We are sending a HIGH 5 to an Eagle Scout and son of a Memphis police officer!Colby Powell, 17, put a little free library outside the Mt Moriah Precinct as part of his final project to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout for Boy Scout Troop 75.More >>
Questions over healthcare in Tennessee were hot topics at an Affordable Care Act town hall held by State Senator Lee Harris.More >>
Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at one of Elvis Presley’s former homes early Saturday morning.More >>
Even after his client was found not guilty, a local defense attorney's comments during a rape trial are still gaining attention.More >>
A former Shelby County caretaker has been indicted on charges of adult abuse, neglect and exploitation, according to the TBI.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered. The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
