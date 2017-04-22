1 in critical condition after shooting on Summer Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee



MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue. 

One man was shot and transported in critical condition.

MPD says the suspect is a male white with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shirt.

Information is limited at this time; check back for more details. 

