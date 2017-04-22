1 in critical condition after shooting on Summer Ave.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue.More >>
Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue.More >>
We are sending a HIGH 5 to an Eagle Scout and son of a Memphis police officer!More >>
We are sending a HIGH 5 to an Eagle Scout and son of a Memphis police officer!More >>
Questions over healthcare in Tennessee were hot topics at an Affordable Care Act town hall held by State Senator Lee Harris.More >>
Questions over healthcare in Tennessee were hot topics at an Affordable Care Act town hall held by State Senator Lee Harris.More >>
Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at one of Elvis Presley’s former homes early Saturday morning.More >>
Memphis Fire Department battled a blaze at one of Elvis Presley’s former homes early Saturday morning.More >>
Even after his client was found not guilty, a local defense attorney's comments during a rape trial are still gaining attention.More >>
Even after his client was found not guilty, a local defense attorney's comments during a rape trial are still gaining attention.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>