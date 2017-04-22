Man in critical condition after robbery, shooting on Summer Ave.

A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue on Saturday night.

MPD said that the suspect tried to rob an ice cream shop but couldn’t get inside. The man then allegedly robbed and shot the victim, who was inside his truck.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shirt.

If you know anything about this case, please contact MPD.

