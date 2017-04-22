Grizzlies defeat Spurs 110-108 in Game 4

They did it again!

The Grizzlies beat the Spurs 110-108 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs after going into overtime on Saturday night.

After losing the first two games in the playoffs, the Grizzlies finally pulled out a win in Game 3 on Thursday, April 20.

Their remaining games are as follows:

Game 5 Tuesday, April 24 @ San Antonio TBD Game 6 Thursday, April 27 @ Memphis TBD Game 7 Saturday, April 29 @ San Antonio TBD

