City watch issued for 18-year-old believed to be in danger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

City watch issued for 18-year-old believed to be in danger

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A city watch has been issued for an 18-year-old believed to be in danger.

MPD says Joshua Boswell was dropped off in the 3200 block of Poplar Avenue on Saturday, April 22 at 6:45 a.m.

Boswell’s father went to pick him up at 2:15 p.m. and could not locate him.

Boswell has ADHD and suffers from hearing loss. He stands 5’10” tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, and red Adidas tennis shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly