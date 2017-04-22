City watch issued for 18-year-old believed to be in danger

A city watch has been issued for an 18-year-old believed to be in danger.

MPD says Joshua Boswell was dropped off in the 3200 block of Poplar Avenue on Saturday, April 22 at 6:45 a.m.

Boswell’s father went to pick him up at 2:15 p.m. and could not locate him.

Boswell has ADHD and suffers from hearing loss. He stands 5’10” tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, and red Adidas tennis shoes.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact Memphis Police Department.

