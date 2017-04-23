Analyzing crime at the Oak Court Mall over the last 5 years

Multiple suspects remain on the run after a bold smash and grab robbery at the Oak Court Mall's Macy's.

No one was hurt, but the brazen theft again is highlighting concern for safety at a popular hangout.

Cardboard covers a counter at the Macy's in the Oak Court Mall after four suspects used a claw hammer to smash the glass, grab some diamond bracelets and take off in a navy blue Chevy Impala, according to Memphis Police.

“That's absolutely crazy,” said Kendrick Golden, a shopper from Mississippi. “We traveled all the way from Mississippi almost two hours here to shop here and to know that happened is kinda crazy. Makes me want to go somewhere else now.”

The WMC Action News 5 investigators requested a crime report for the last 5 years at the Oak Court Mall from the Memphis police.

In 2012 and 2013, more than 100 incidents were reported to police. There were less than 100 incidents reported in 2014 and 2015, but the most incidents were reported in 2016 with 171 – nearly one incident every other day. So far there this year, there have been 36 incidents reported.



“The odds are just baffling,” Golden said. “It's just too much.”

“Yeah it does scare me,” said Zshvetta Jones, who lives in Collierville. “It does. Kind of makes me, when I do come shop here, kinda think of what's my strategy?”

Of 644 incidents in the last five years, nearly half of them were shoplifting. The second most common was a theft/burglary or robbery report.

There were far fewer violent crimes reported – only 35 assaults in five years and 11 robberies of an individual.



“I'm quite sure Memphis police will deal with it,” said shopper James Green.

“They should increase the security in there,” Golden said. “There's like two or three mall cops in there the entire time on a busy day like this I think they should boost it up more.”

“I think something is going to have to change because it's been so much more of a frequent occurrence at this particular mall over the past year or two,” Green said.



Oak Court Mall representatives have not responded to requests for comment. So far, Memphis police haven't made any arrests in Friday's smash and grab.

