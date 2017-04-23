Masked gunmen on the loose after Frayser home invasion

Two men are on the loose after a home invasion Saturday night in Frayser.

The burglary happened in the 1900 block of Thrift Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police said one of the victims said he was in the carport when two people came up to him. One of the suspects had a gun and said “you know what time it is/drop it off.”

The victim said he took off running and one of the suspects began following him. Memphis police would later pick up that victim and return him to the scene.

A person in the home on Thrift Avenue said that they heard something outside. Then they saw a person with a ski mask come into their home with a gun.

The person said the masked gunman ordered them to lie on the floor, including the victim’s 72-year-old grandmother. Investigators said another woman was watching television in the living room and saw the altercation go down in the dining room, but the suspect didn’t touch her.

The victim said the suspect stole $320 and hit their cousin in the head before leaving the residence.

The suspect descriptions were vague, but police did say one suspect had a blue bandana covering his face. The other suspect had on a mask. Both suspects were wearing gloves.

Neighbors remained cautious on Sunday after learning about the invasion.

“I heard some ruckus, some noises, but I had no idea what they were,” said neighbor Gloriastine Smith, who was shocked to find out those noises were from a home invasion. “It was weird. It was a weird sound.”

“I stay to myself most of the time around here. I didn’t hear none of that going on last night down there,” said Jerry Rush, who lives nearby.

No one answered the door at the victim’s home on Sunday. Memphis police say it’s not clear if the victims were targeted, but one of the suspects is known to the victims.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.