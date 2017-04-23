Masked gunmen on the loose after Frayser home invasion

Memphis police were called to Frayser to investigate a home invasion.More >>
A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue on Saturday night.More >>
Multiple suspects remain on the run after a bold smash and grab robbery at the Oak Court Mall's Macy's.More >>
A city watch has been issued for an 18-year-old believed to be in danger.More >>
They did it again! The Grizzlies beat the Spurs 110-108 in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs after going into overtime on Saturday night.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
