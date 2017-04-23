Victim: Masked gunman invades Frayser home

Memphis police were called to Frayser to investigate a home invasion.

A person in the home on Thrift Avenue told WMC Action News 5 that they heard something outside. Then they saw a person with a ski mask come into their home with a gun.

The person said the masked gunman ordered them to lie on the floor, including the victim’s 72-year-old grandmother.

The victim said the suspect stole $300 and their cousin was hit in the head.

