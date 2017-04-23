GMSD hosts 5K, Color Run to support the schools

Hundreds of runners turned out to support Germantown Municipal Schools on Sunday afternoon.

Germantown Schools held their 5K to raise money for education in the district and even added a colorful flair to this year's event.

On top of the traditional 5K, this year's race also featured a 1-mile, family-friendly "Color Run."

Superintendent Jason Manuel said seeing the community comes together like this is truly something special.

“Today is an example of what makes Germantown special,” Manuel said. “We're a partnership between parents, businesses, teachers, faculty, and we all came together to raise funds for the Germantown Education Foundation.”

Manuel opted out of the color, joking that he knows his own limitations. However, the kids definitely enjoyed it!

The Germantown Education Foundation funds grants for the city's teachers.

