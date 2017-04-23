Grizzlies-Spurs tickets for Game 6 on sale Monday

Grizzly fans, now's your chance to show your support!

Tickets for Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round series against the San Antonio Spurs will be available for purchase on Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. CT.

Authentic playoff tickets for First Round, Game 6 set for Thursday, April 27 at FedExForum are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, or the FedExForum Box Office by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX.

You can also visit Grizzlies.com or Ticketmaster, which all offer a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

Game 6 tip-off time and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are currently tied 2-2 in a best-of-seven series with Game 5 slated for an 8 p.m. CT tip-off on Tuesday in San Antonio. Fans can also tune in to 92.9 FM ESPN to listen to all the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2017 NBA Playoff tickets or guarantee their 2017 NBA Playoff tickets with 2017/18 Season Tickets can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP or visit Grizzlies.com.

