MPD officer robbed while off-duty

An off-duty Memphis police officer was robbed while off-duty, according to MPD.

The robbery took place Sunday afternoon at the Mapco on Winchester Avenue.

The off-duty officer said he was leaving the store when he was robbed by two or three men who were armed.

During the robber, the officer retrieved a weapon and fired a shot towards the suspects, who fled the scene.

MPD said it does not appear that any of the suspects were struck during the altercation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

