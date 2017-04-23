Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival draws huge crowd downtown

Crawfish lovers made downtown Memphis their home Sunday afternoon for the 25th annual Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival!

The festival benefits Porter-Leath here in Memphis, whose community services help 12,000 families in the Memphis area.

Luckily the raindrops stayed away, but it was still a little chilly downtown.

Organizers say that's a big change since it's usually already warm for the festival at the end of April.

“The funds from the event really allow us to make sure all of our programs operate the way they need to operate,” said Rob Hughes, Developmental Director at Porter-Leath.

The festival is held at the corner of Wagner Place and Riverside Drive and ends at 7 p.m.

