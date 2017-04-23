Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival draws huge crowd downtown

Crawfish lovers made downtown Memphis their home Sunday afternoon for the 25th annual Rajun Cajun Crawfish Festival!More >>
An off-duty Memphis police officer was robbed while off-duty, according to MPD.
Germantown Schools held their 5K to raise money for education in the district and even added a colorful flair to this year's event.
Memphis police were called to Frayser to investigate a home invasion.
A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in the 4900 block of Summer Avenue on Saturday night.
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn't help.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn't excited to see him.
Police say when they arrived, Robert Moon told them he shot his wife during an altercation. They found the woman in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.
