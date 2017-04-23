Alleged road rage leads to shooting on Peabody Ave.

An alleged case of road rage led to shots being fired in Midtown.

Police say two vehicles crashed on Peabody Avenue near Grace-St. Luke Church, and one of the occupants was armed with a gun.

Witnesses say shots were fired, but police say no one was hurt and one person was detained.

“These two vehicles come flying down Idlewild headed towards Union doing anywhere from 60-80,” said one witness who did not want her identity revealed. “I mean, they were flying and the car couldn't stop in time and they hit him and they hit him again and they both went going and they went through the stop sign and then we heard the gunshot.

That witness said the alleged gunman said he was going to kill everyone inside the other vehicle.

The identity of the person detained has not been released.

