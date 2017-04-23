Senator Corker to discuss visit to refugee camp

Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn) and Senator Chris Coons (D-Del) are preparing to discuss their recent visit to the Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Uganda.

The pair will partner with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold a media conference call on Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The camp is where more than 270,000 people reside after fleeing war-torn South Sudan.

The senators witnessed firsthand one of the countries hardest hit by the current global food crisis in which 20 million people in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen are at risk of starvation.

Coons also visited South Sudan, India, and Nepal after the visit to Uganda.

