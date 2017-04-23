Garden dedicated to fallen Poinsett Co. deputy

More than 50 people gathered to dedicate a memorial garden in honor of Poinsett County Deputy Jim Harper.

Harper was shot and killed 20 years ago during a routine traffic stop. During the same stop, Sergeant E.C. O'Brien was severely wounded.

The family of both men gathered Sunday for the dedication outside the sheriff's department.

Sheriff Kevin Molder says he hopes anyone who sees the memorial will recognize it as a place honoring a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is a bench that has Deputy Harper's name engraved in it and that hopefully will be here long after we're gone and we wanted the family to know that he will never be forgotten,” Sheriff Molder said.



Sheriff Molder said he knows the memorial could never make up for the life that was lost.

However, he hopes the garden will allow Harper's memory to live on.

