Tennessee gas tax on the table, Riverside drive closes, Grizzlies tickets on sale today, Rain in the forecast

Happy Monday morning!!

Here are some of the stories we're following for you this morning:

Tennessee's revised gas tax increase heads to the house for a vote today..Tennessee lawmakers appear to agree on the changes giving bigger property tax breaks for disabled veterans.

The state gas tax is expected to go up six cents but there will be cuts on grocery sales tax, corporate taxes for manufacturers and tax cuts on earnings from stocks and bonds.

Traffic Alert if you drive on Riverside Drive....parts of that road are now closed and will remain closed through at least August First. Riverside drive is closing between Jefferson and Court so construction can start on the "RiverPlay" pop-up park.

This coming Saturday all of Riverside Drive will close along Tom Lee park to accommodate Memphis in May Events.

Do you believe Memphis? More and more people are believing the Memphis Grizzlies after a thrilling overtime victory over the weekend to tie up the series at two a piece. Tickets for the Memphis Grizzlies verses San Antonio game 6 in Memphis this Thursday night go on sale this afternoon at 1pm.

We go in-depth on a Midtown road rage incident over the weekend. We have what witnesses say one of the drivers shouted right after the 2 cars crashed. We also use Crime Tracker to look at crime in the area...

Weather:

After a chilly and rainy weekend we have warmer weather today...there are chances for more rain later in the week. Details on the forecast today and the rest of the week with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Dog doesn't recognize owner

Fight between TX cashiers caught on video

Singer Percy Sledge dies at Baton Rouge home after battle with cancer

NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Jackson teen's prom outfit goes viral

Mother disturbed over DOE employee's lewd messages with 11-year-old student

Join us as we get you ready for the week ahead this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor