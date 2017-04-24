Flames engulf South Memphis home, kills family dog

Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Crews were called to the home in the 1100 block of Englewood Street around 3:45 a.m.

MFD said the woman who owns the home was asleep when the fire started. She escaped unharmed; however, her dog, “Freddy,” didn’t make it out.

Neighbors say the homeowner lived in the home for nine years.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

