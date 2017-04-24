Flames engulf South Memphis home, kills family dog

A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
The city of Blytheville has passed a resolution last month to get rid of over 200 vacant or blighted homes.More >>
The city of Blytheville has passed a resolution last month to get rid of over 200 vacant or blighted homes.More >>
More than 50 people gathered to dedicate a memorial garden in honor of Poinsett County Deputy Jim Harper.More >>
More than 50 people gathered to dedicate a memorial garden in honor of Poinsett County Deputy Jim Harper.More >>
An alleged case of road rage led to shots being fired in Midtown. Police say two vehicles crashed on Peabody Avenue near Grace-St. Luke Church, and one of the occupants was armed with a gun.More >>
An alleged case of road rage led to shots being fired in Midtown. Police say two vehicles crashed on Peabody Avenue near Grace-St. Luke Church, and one of the occupants was armed with a gun.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Ryan Ciampoli, a hero volunteer firefighter, is talking about how he helped a little girl who fell out of the back of a bus.More >>
Ryan Ciampoli, a hero volunteer firefighter, is talking about how he helped a little girl who fell out of the back of a bus.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>