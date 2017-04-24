County Commissioner arrested for choking girlfriend at Church's Chicken

Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.More >>
Multiple suspects remain on the run after a bold smash and grab robbery at the Oak Court Mall's Macy's.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of two men suspected of committing a robbery and homicide at a Memphis hotel.More >>
Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
Ryan Ciampoli, a hero volunteer firefighter, is talking about how he helped a little girl who fell out of the back of a bus.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to address the city’s removal and relocation of the “Battle of Liberty Place” statue early Monday morning.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
