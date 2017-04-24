County Commissioner arrested for choking girlfriend at Church's Chicken

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.

Ford is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

Memphis Police Department said Ford physically assaulted and choked his girlfriend following an argument at Church's Chicken on Poplar Avenue in the Medical District. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Ford was elected to the board of commissioners in 2010 and serves over District 9.

