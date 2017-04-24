MPD releases video of Fairfield Inn robbery, homicide suspects

Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.More >>
Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.More >>
Multiple suspects remain on the run after a bold smash and grab robbery at the Oak Court Mall's Macy's.More >>
Multiple suspects remain on the run after a bold smash and grab robbery at the Oak Court Mall's Macy's.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of two men suspected of committing a robbery and homicide at a Memphis hotel.More >>
Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of two men suspected of committing a robbery and homicide at a Memphis hotel.More >>
Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Flames ripped through a South Memphis home early Monday morning, according to Memphis Fire Department.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Ryan Ciampoli, a hero volunteer firefighter, is talking about how he helped a little girl who fell out of the back of a bus.More >>
Ryan Ciampoli, a hero volunteer firefighter, is talking about how he helped a little girl who fell out of the back of a bus.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to address the city’s removal and relocation of the “Battle of Liberty Place” statue early Monday morning.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is set to address the city’s removal and relocation of the “Battle of Liberty Place” statue early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>