MPD releases video of Fairfield Inn robbery, homicide suspects

Memphis Police Department released surveillance video of two men suspected of committing a robbery and homicide at a Memphis hotel.

The reported robbery and homicide happened on March 5 just before 9 p.m. at Fairfield Inn & Suites in the 6000 block of Macon Road, near Sycamore View Road.

Police said the victim was found dead in his hotel room after he was robbed by the two suspects.

The suspects were captured on video at an Exxon gas station on Macon Road and Sycamore View Road prior to the homicide.

Investigators believe the suspects were driving a 2015/16 dark colored (possibly blue) Nissan Rogue with a yellow tag hanging from the rear view mirror.

The suspect descriptions are vague, but police said one was wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans. The other has a mole or mark under his right eye.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to call Memphis Police Homicide Bureau at 901-636-3300, or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

