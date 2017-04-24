Severe weather potential Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

WEATHER SET-UP: A southerly wind flow will increase humidity on Wednesday, which will be the perfect environment for thunderstorms when a cold front approaches the area. The greatest instability will be in eastern Arkansas, so the chance for severe storms will be most likely in areas along and west of the Mississippi River.

TIMING: A few isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon and early evening, but the main line of rain will not arrive until after 7 p.m. Thunderstorms will persist in eastern Arkansas until midnight and then the front will move into west Tennessee and north Mississippi during the overnight hours.

THREATS: There is a SLIGHT risk for severe storms in eastern Arkansas, which means scattered severe storms are possible. Typically with a slight risk, we have a few storms that reach severe status.The main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Since this is a late night event, please make sure you have a weather source to wake you up if a severe storm enters your area. Although the severe weather threat is lower in Tennessee and Mississippi, a severe storm cannot be ruled out.

