Helena-West Helena names new police chief

Helena-West Helena has a new police chief.

Mayor Jay Hollowell named Chief James Patrick Smith as the new police chief for Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Smith is a 20-year veteran of Memphis Police Department, working in homicide, project safe neighborhood, organized crime unit, vice narcotics, and DEA task force.

“I am eager to have new leadership in the police department that is both familiar with and committed to our community,” Mayor Hollowell said. “Chief Smith understands the issues we face and has a vested interest in improving public safety in his hometown.”

Smith replaces former chief Virgil Green.

