Sloth born at Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo announced the birth of another precious baby.

The latest addition to the zoo is a two-toed sloth.

Lua, a girl, was born March 17 to parents Marilyn and Sparky.

Two-toed sloths are indigenous to Central and South America. Two-toed sloths cannot walk and so they spend most of their lives hanging upside down in trees.

