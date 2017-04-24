Sloth born at Memphis Zoo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sloth born at Memphis Zoo

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo) Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo)
Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo) Lua (Source: Memphis Zoo)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Zoo announced the birth of another precious baby.

The latest addition to the zoo is a two-toed sloth.

Mobile users: Click here to see more pictures of the baby.

Lua, a girl, was born March 17 to parents Marilyn and Sparky. 

Two-toed sloths are indigenous to Central and South America. Two-toed sloths cannot walk and so they spend most of their lives hanging upside down in trees.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly