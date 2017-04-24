FL Teen's wears prom dress donned with faces of lives lost to police brutality

It’s prom season! And as teens don fancy dresses and tuxes, one Florida teen took it to another level by wearing a beautiful black dress donned with faces of black lives lost at the hands of police brutality.

The teen’s floor length dress caught the attention of everyone, quickly going viral.

Milan Morris, a 17-year-old from Florida, the dress, created by graphic design artist Terrence Torrance, on Instagram and Twitter.

According to Buzzfeed, Torrance came up with the idea to create a dress featuring the faces of those who lost their lives to police brutality and sparked protests across the country. Some of the faces include Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, and Philando Castile.

Torrance says it took him about three days to make the dress, consisting of beaded black lace and scuba material.

People all over social media were amazed by the message the dress sent. One person even called it, and Morris, “pretty with a purpose.”

@_milan23_ - mimi you did your thing.. it's crazy that instead of uplifting and getting the message, you're getting hate for it. but you slayyedd ???? — - Isabellaa (@Bellaaaaa_1k) April 22, 2017

@_milan23_ Very proud of you and this dress? — ¯\_(?)_/¯ (@jonathanbrown21) April 22, 2017

Of course not everybody was thrilled about the dress. One commenter mentioned that maybe the dress should have donned “real leaders.”

@_milan23_ So meaningful. What's the meaning. Hmm.... Let's show support for criminals who were shot for making bad decisions and attacking police. — Ken Knopp (@kenk8743) April 22, 2017

@_milan23_ Why not show faces of true leaders and people who help peace and struggle? Not messages of hate, racism and violence. BLM is truly sad! — Ken Knopp (@kenk8743) April 22, 2017

But other commenters quickly called the person out.

@kenk8743 @_milan23_ All I had to do was look at your page &all my questions were answered. You want to talk about BLM being hateful? Look at who you voted for. — Juls?? (@julianna_xv) April 22, 2017

@kenk8743 @_milan23_ Its great you asked a question - how about waiting for an answer instead of giving your opinion as the answer. Cause its #notArealQuestion ?? — Air Sign (@BlkLightDisco) April 24, 2017

Overall, the dress received mostly positive and rave reviews.

Morris’ and Torrance’s Instagram posts have thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as of this writing.

