FL Teen's wears prom dress donned with faces of lives lost to police involved shootings

Tennessee Senator Bob Corker (R) and Delaware Senator Chris Coons (D) are preparing to discuss their recent visit to the Bidi Bidi refugee camp in Uganda.More >>
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is requesting to hold alleged kidnapper Tad Cummins in California pending trial.More >>
The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe.More >>
Severe thunderstorms will impact parts of the Mid-South on Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.More >>
It’s prom season! And as teens don fancy dresses and tuxes, one Florida teen took it to another level by wearing a beautiful black dress donned with faces of black lives lost at the hands of police involved shootings.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
