FL Teen's wears prom dress donned with faces of lives lost to police involved shootings

PALM BEACH, FL (WMC) -

It’s prom season! And as teens don fancy dresses and tuxes, one Florida teen took it to another level by wearing a beautiful black dress donned with faces of black lives lost at the hands of police involved shootings.

The teen’s floor length dress caught the attention of everyone, quickly going viral.

Milan Morris, a 17-year-old from Florida, the dress, created by graphic design artist Terrence Torrance, on Instagram and Twitter.

According to Buzzfeed, Torrance came up with the idea to create a dress featuring the faces of those who lost their lives to police brutality and sparked protests across the country. Some of the faces include Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, and Philando Castile.

Torrance said it took him about three days to make the dress, consisting of beaded black lace and scuba material.

People all over social media were amazed by the message the dress sent. One person even called it, and Morris, “pretty with a purpose.”

Of course not everybody was thrilled about the dress. One commenter mentioned that maybe the dress should have donned “real leaders.”

But other commenters quickly called the person out.

Overall, the dress received mostly positive and rave reviews.

Morris’ and Torrance’s Instagram posts have thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as of this writing.

