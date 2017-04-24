SCSO: Beware of red light camera scam

Scams are a multi-billion dollar business nationwide. In Shelby County, the latest involves red light camera violations.

"If somebody sends you a text saying we need to send you a bill or a traffic fine, just sit there and throw it in the trash man," Shelby County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Earle Farrell said.

Somebody did get that text. Instead, she decided to forward it to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

The reads in part "This is Shelby County law enforcement automated response. You have been caught by radar on the camera surveillance system. Please respond with your address so we can mail the fine."

"If we've given you a ticket or taken a picture of your license plate on a camera, which we don't have, we would know where you live," Farrell said.

Farrell goes on to say the county would also not call you. A representative would send you a letter in the mail.

So, instead of becoming the next victim, Farrell says contact law enforcement.

"There are people who don't work and what they do is try to scam those of us who do work out of money that we make working," Farrell said.

If this scammer is caught they could face fraud charges.

