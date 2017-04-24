Planned Parenthood to open 2nd Memphis location

Planned Parenthood is opening a second Memphis location.

The health center will be located at 835 Virginia Run Cove, near Summer Avenue and I-240.

The center will offer sexual and reproductive health care for men, women, and teens, including birth control, HIV testing, pregnancy testing, and more.

The location will open on May 1.

Planned Parenthood’s other Memphis location is located at 2430 Poplar Avenue. You can view their hours and book appointments by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.