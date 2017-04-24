Man in Mercedes armed with shotgun wanted after N Memphis shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Monday.

The shooting happened on North Seventh street, at the corner of Chelsea Avenue, just before noon.

Police rushed to the scene to find a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a man in a black Mercedes armed with a shotgun. He is believed to be responsible for the crime.

