Attorney motions to hold Cummins without bond

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is requesting to hold accused kidnapper Tad Cummins in California pending trial.

Cummins is accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and evading arrest for more than a month.

Cummins was eventually arrested in California, and Thomas was safely returned to her family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office issued a motion to hold Cummins without bond until he can be transferred to Tennessee.

The attorney's office said Cummins cannot prove that he's not a flight risk or danger. Investigators point to the fact that he was found more than 2,000 miles away from where he kidnapped Thomas. Investigators said they also have evidence that Cummins was planning to escape to Mexico.

Below is a federal complaint that details facts in the investigation, including how Cummins lived on the road while he was a wanted man.

