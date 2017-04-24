Mike Conley sells his $735K Germantown home

Memphis' favorite point guard sold his Germantown home before tipping off the 2017 NBA playoffs.

Less than a year ago, Mike Conley bought a $1.8 million home in Collierville, according to Memphis Business Journal.

Before Conley stepped up to take on the San Antonio Spurs, he learned that his Germantown home sold for $735,000--about $165,000 less than what he paid for it in 2009, according to Memphis Business Journal.

The home is located on the 18th fairway at TPC Southwind, where the FedEx St. Jude Classic PGA event is held each year.

