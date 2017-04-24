Mike Conley sells his $735K Southwind home

Memphis' favorite point guard sold his Southwind home before tipping off the 2017 NBA playoffs.

In August 2016, Mike Conley bought a $1.8 million home in Collierville, according to the Shelby County property assessor website.

Before Conley stepped up to take on the San Antonio Spurs, he learned that his Southwind home sold for $735,000--about $165,000 less than what he paid for it in 2007.

The home is located on the 18th fairway at TPC Southwind, where the FedEx St. Jude Classic PGA event is held each year.

