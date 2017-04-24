Man wanted for Overton Park car burglaries

Memphis police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for breaking into multiple cars parked inside Overton Park.

According to police, the burglaries happened between April 3- April 20.

Investigators said the man broke out windows and stole purses from the vehicles. Credit cards from those stolen purses were used at multiple gas stations.

Police said the suspect was driving a 1998-2000 model black Nissan Maxima, spoiler, with unknown tags - possibly a drive out tag on it.

The man is wanted on charges of auto burglary, fraudulent use of credit card, and theft of property $1,000 or less.

If you know who this man is or have any information about these crimes, you are asked to call Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.