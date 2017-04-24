Off-duty officer on paid leave after being robbed Sunday morning

Memphis' favorite point guard sold his Germantown home before tipping off the 2017 NBA playoffs.More >>
Memphis' favorite point guard sold his Germantown home before tipping off the 2017 NBA playoffs.More >>
The Blytheville Police Department has been told it must move because the building is in need of some major renovations.More >>
The Blytheville Police Department has been told it must move because the building is in need of some major renovations.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.More >>
Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was arrested Monday morning.More >>
An off-duty Memphis police officer was robbed at gunpoint after getting his morning coffee at a gas station on Winchester Road.More >>
An off-duty Memphis police officer was robbed at gunpoint after getting his morning coffee at a gas station on Winchester Road.More >>
A Shelby County Schools employee is on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend.More >>
A Shelby County Schools employee is on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
A Sumter man says he's quitting his job and spending more time fishing after winning $1 million in the South Carolina Education Lottery.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.More >>
Multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin that involved a loaded chicken truck and seven other vehicles.More >>
Multiple injuries have been reported in a wreck on State Highway 103 east of Lufkin that involved a loaded chicken truck and seven other vehicles.More >>