Deteriorating Blytheville PD building leaves personnel in 'imminent danger'

The Blytheville Police Department gave their Facebook followers a glimpse into their current facility Monday, showing just how dilapidated the building is.

The inside of Blytheville's police department shows dilapidated state. (SOURCE: Blytheville Police Departmant via KAIT)

The Blytheville Police Department has been told it must move because the building is in need of some major renovations.

The primary portion of their current building was built in the 1920s.

Agents of the Arkansas Department of Labor conducted an inspection of the Blytheville Police Department and determined there was imminent danger to police personnel.

The department has six months to make changes before a possible shutdown.

