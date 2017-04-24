Germantown firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Germantown firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Some Germantown firefighters found themselves coming to the rescue - but not against a fiery blaze.  

The firefighters rescued some baby ducks stuck in a storm drain.

After their rescue, the furry friends were returned to the lake at Allen By Lakes subdivision in Germantown.

