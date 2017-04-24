First Alert Weather Day set for Wednesday

The week has started on a sunny and much warmer note than the weekend, but another storm system will soon be impacting the Mid-South.

The Storm Prediction has placed a Slight Risk for severe storms over Arkansas for Wednesday. This includes the counties in eastern Arkansas in the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

The main time frame for the concern in the Mid-South will be from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. A line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move across Arkansas during the day Wednesday and end the Mid-South and move across the Mississippi River Wednesday night.

The main concern with this line of storms will be the threat for heavy rain, intense lightning, damaging wind and hail. The tornado threat with this system is very low, but we much remain weather aware as the system moves across the area.

Severe storms have the potential to produce tornadoes with little or no warning. Have your weather radio ON and be sure to have the First Alert Weather app downloaded on your smart phone or iPad. You can find it by going to your app store and searching Action News 5 Weather. It's a free download and it will give you notice of any watches, warnings, or alerts for your area. Also be sure to check back here on the First Alert Weather Blog for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.