FIRST ALERT: Showers, storms possible Wednesday

A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South on Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area.

WEDNESDAY: Much of the day Wednesday will be warm and windy with scattered storms moving in from the west after 3 p.m. There is no formal risk of severe weather at this time, but one or two storms could be strong with gusty wind and lightning.

THURSDAY: Showers may linger behind the front with clouds and highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s to around 60.

NEXT WEEK: We get a break from the active pattern with warm temps to start the week. Another front may bring a round of showers by mid-week.

