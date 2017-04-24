Man killed in shootout at motel

The Memphis College of Art students helped decorate the construction site at Methodist University Hospital.More >>
Memphis is fast-tracking plans to improve safety just days after a Memphis College of Art student was killed crossing the street.More >>
Memphis police are searching for the two men responsible for robbing a Family Dollar and shooting an individual.More >>
A man was killed Monday night during a shootout at a Memphis motel.More >>
A Shelby County Schools employee is on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media.More >>
A Dothan man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to kill himself and his two young children. The kids, ages 2 and 4, are recovering after police found them covered in ants and locked inside a waste container area.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
If you take a stroll on the beach, chances are you might need to watch your step and it isn't because of the sea shells. A strong onshore wind has been pushing large jellyfish to the shore. These bigger jellyfish are called cannon ball jellyfish. Luckily, these jellyfish do not sting, but we may see more stinging jellys sooner than usual.More >>
A Picayune Memorial High School student was killed in a car crash on his 17th birthday over the weekend.More >>
