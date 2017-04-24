Man killed in shootout at motel

A man was killed Monday night during a shootout at a Memphis motel.

Memphis Police Department said officers were called to a shootout at America's Best Value Inn, in the 1300 block of Springbrook, shortly after 7:30 p.m.

One man was injured and was found by officers in extremely critical condition. The man was rushed to Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

No one is in custody at this time.

